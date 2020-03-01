Pakistani students diagnosed with coronavirus in China ‘completely recovered’: Mirza

At least seven Pakistani students in China were diagnosed with the coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health said Sunday.

Six of them have completely recovered, Dr Zafar Mirza told SAMAA TV anchor Zeeshan Malik. He said that the health of four people who had been diagnosed with coronavirus in Pakistan has also improved.

PM Khan’s special assistant said that the government is trying to provide every facility to the Pakistani students in China. He added that thousands of people would have been infected with the virus if China hadn’t placed restrictions on people in Wuhan city.

Despite calls to evacuate the students from Wuhan, the Pakistani government decided not to bring the students back for fears that the virus would spread in the country.

At least four cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. Two of them were reported in Karachi alone. The government of Sindh has announced that all educational institutions will remain closed till March 13.

Dr Mirza said that 98% of coronavirus patients survive the infection. Not everyone has to wear masks in Pakistan, he added.