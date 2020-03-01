Sunday, March 1, 2020  | 5 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistani students diagnosed with coronavirus in China ‘completely recovered’: Mirza

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Pakistani students diagnosed with coronavirus in China ‘completely recovered’: Mirza

Photo: AFP

At least seven Pakistani students in China were diagnosed with the coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health said Sunday.

Six of them have completely recovered, Dr Zafar Mirza told SAMAA TV anchor Zeeshan Malik. He said that the health of four people who had been diagnosed with coronavirus in Pakistan has also improved.

PM Khan’s special assistant said that the government is trying to provide every facility to the Pakistani students in China. He added that thousands of people would have been infected with the virus if China hadn’t placed restrictions on people in Wuhan city.

Despite calls to evacuate the students from Wuhan, the Pakistani government decided not to bring the students back for fears that the virus would spread in the country.

At least four cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. Two of them were reported in Karachi alone. The government of Sindh has announced that all educational institutions will remain closed till March 13.

Dr Mirza said that 98% of coronavirus patients survive the infection. Not everyone has to wear masks in Pakistan, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Pakistan, China, India, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.