‘Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to be brought back’

Posted: Mar 16, 2020
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

The government will bring back 15,000 Pakistani pilgrims who are stuck in Saudi Arabia amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the next three to five days, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant said Monday.

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the PM Khan special assistant for overseas Pakistanis, said in a video message that 15,000 Pakistani pilgrims are stuck in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom blocked its airspace.

He, however, said that the Pakistan International Airline and Saudi Arabian airline will be facilitating the Umrah pilgrims.

“We will bring all of them back in three to five days,” he said.

He advised overseas Pakistanis to follow the laws of their countries and cooperate with the authorities.

