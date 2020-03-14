Pakistani pilgrims in Quetta leave quarantine to protest

The Pakistani pilgrims who were placed in quarantine in Quetta’s Hazarganji area broke out of the quarantine centre and held a protest on Mastung Road on Saturday.

According to officials, the pilgrims were shifted to the quarantine centre after they reached Quetta on Friday. They had already spent 14 days in quarantine in the Pakistan-Iran border town of Taftan and wanted to go home.

The officials said that the protesters wanted to enter the city but were stopped by security forces. They returned to the quarantine centre after talks with the administration.

Dr Faheem Khan, director-general of health in Balochistan, told SAMAA TV that the authorities will test the pilgrims again and they will be kept at the centre for two more days.

They will be allowed to go home if their tests are negative, he added.