Pakistan wants OIC countries to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called for joint efforts of the Organisation of Islamic Corporation countries to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

He spoke to OIC Secretary-General Dr Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Al-Othaimeen over the phone on Monday.

The foreign minister discussed the steps taken by the OIC to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the critical situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Kashmir has been under a curfew for the last eight months and there is a severe shortage of medicines and other resources.

He welcomed the OIC secretary-general’s recent statement about finding a solution to the global pandemic by research institutions and scientists.