Pakistan suspends all domestic flights from March 26

Posted: Mar 24, 2020
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
File photo: AFP

The government has decided to suspend all domestic passenger flights from March 26, according to a notification issued Tuesday.

The notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority said that all domestic, scheduled and non-scheduled, private or passenger flights would be suspended from Thursday.

However, cargo and special flights would be subjected to necessary clearance, it said.

Pakistan has already suspended all international flights from March 22 to April 4.

The move is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, which has killed at least seven people and infected over 900 others across the country.

