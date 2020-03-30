Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan Railways introduces 300-bed quarantine trains in seven cities

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Pakistan Railways introduces 300-bed quarantine trains in seven cities

File Photo

The Pakistan Railways inaugurated on Monday quarantine trains, comprising 300 beds, in seven cities across Pakistan including Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan.

“The trains will have six bogies and will be able to accommodate more than 50 people at a time,” said Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed while addressing the media on Monday.

He pledged that the Pakistan Railways will do whatever it can to play its part in containing the coronavirus spread. “We have also informed the authorities that railway hospitals are always open for patients,” Rasheed said.

Isolation wards with 450 beds have been already been set up in Rawalpindi’s railway hospital for emergency purposes. Rasheed said that these quarantine trains will also have ventilators and, in case, need arises will be inaugurated at other railway stations as well.

Additionally, he said that the decision to resume train services for passengers has been cancelled until further notice “We had earlier announced to open trains for passengers on April 1,” the minister said.

However, in the core committee meeting held on March 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered against the decision. “Freight trains though will continue to operate,” Rasheed clarified.

Pakistan has reported more than 1,600 coronavirus cases so far. Nineteen fatalities have taken place.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sheikh Ras
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
quarantine, trains, Sheikh Rasheed, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi, Sukkur, Pakistan, coronavirus, isolation wards,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Let’s reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.