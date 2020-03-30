Pakistan Railways introduces 300-bed quarantine trains in seven cities

The Pakistan Railways inaugurated on Monday quarantine trains, comprising 300 beds, in seven cities across Pakistan including Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan.

“The trains will have six bogies and will be able to accommodate more than 50 people at a time,” said Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed while addressing the media on Monday.

He pledged that the Pakistan Railways will do whatever it can to play its part in containing the coronavirus spread. “We have also informed the authorities that railway hospitals are always open for patients,” Rasheed said.

Isolation wards with 450 beds have been already been set up in Rawalpindi’s railway hospital for emergency purposes. Rasheed said that these quarantine trains will also have ventilators and, in case, need arises will be inaugurated at other railway stations as well.

Additionally, he said that the decision to resume train services for passengers has been cancelled until further notice “We had earlier announced to open trains for passengers on April 1,” the minister said.

However, in the core committee meeting held on March 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered against the decision. “Freight trains though will continue to operate,” Rasheed clarified.

Pakistan has reported more than 1,600 coronavirus cases so far. Nineteen fatalities have taken place.