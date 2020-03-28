Pakistan Post starts delivering pensions to people’s doorsteps

The Pakistan Post has started delivering pensions to people across the country on their doorsteps, Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed confirmed on Saturday.

More then Rs1.3 million have successfully been delivered to 272,000 pensioners across the country.

Saeed has credited the success of the project to the employees of the Pakistan Post and called them “real heroes”. This was a big task and wouldn’t have been possible without the help of these people, he said.

The development came after a lockdown was imposed across the nation due to increasing coronavirus cases. People, especially the elderly, have been prohibited from leaving their houses unless absolutely necessary.