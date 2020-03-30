Pakistan oil refinery goes ‘cold’ amid coronavirus lockdown

One of the leading oil refineries in Pakistan announced on Monday that it had put its refining complex on “cold circulation”, amid a lockdown in the country to stem the coronavirus spread.

Byco Petroleum has turned its engines down since Saturday as it was running out of capacity amid the lockdown.

“Consumption of POL products in the nation has fallen drastically subsequent to the announcement of lockdowns across provinces to deal with the coronavirus pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

However, it said it wouldn’t fully shut down the complex. If the demand picked up again, the company said, it would resume operations “within hours”.