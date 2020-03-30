Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan oil refinery goes ‘cold’ amid coronavirus lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan oil refinery goes ‘cold’ amid coronavirus lockdown

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

One of the leading oil refineries in Pakistan announced on Monday that it had put its refining complex on “cold circulation”, amid a lockdown in the country to stem the coronavirus spread.

Byco Petroleum has turned its engines down since Saturday as it was running out of capacity amid the lockdown.

“Consumption of POL products in the nation has fallen drastically subsequent to the announcement of lockdowns across provinces to deal with the coronavirus pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

However, it said it wouldn’t fully shut down the complex. If the demand picked up again, the company said, it would resume operations “within hours”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus oil
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, oil, refinery, petrol, lockdown
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Let’s reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Chinese doctors arriving Saturday to help Pakistan control coronavirus spread
Chinese doctors arriving Saturday to help Pakistan control coronavirus spread
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.