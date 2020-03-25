Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan is working on production of local ventilators: Fawad Chaudhry

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan is working on production of local ventilators: Fawad Chaudhry

Researchers across Pakistan are working on the production of indigenous ventilators, revealed Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

“Presently, all ventilators used inside the country are being procured from China by the National Disaster Management Authority,” he said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Wednesday.

The total number of these machines at hospitals across the country is 2,200 of which 1,500 are in working condition. “We aim to double this amount to 3,000 for which it is necessary that we produce ventilators ourselves instead of importing them,” the minister said.

A decision regarding the matter will be taken during a meeting of the Pakistan Engineering Council today, he said. “I’m sure that we will be successful in this project,” Chaudhry said.

Separately, scientists and students have been working on developing coronavirus testing kits and hand sanitisers locally. They have been successful in doing so, according to the minister.

“We have been producing hand sanitisers ever since news of a shortage came out,” he said. “More than 1,500 bottles are being produced everyday and we are planning to increase the number to 8,000.”

A 100 millilitre bottle of hand sanitiser costs Rs450.

The National University of Science and Technology has also developed testing kits for COVID-19 locally. “We are waiting for final approvals after which the kits will be introduced in the market,” Chaudhry said.

He pointed that as these kits are cheaper than the imported ones, more people will be tested through them. The kits will cost Rs2,000, a quarter of the price of the ones being imported.

The minister added that a team led by Dr Attaur Rahman was also closely working with the World Health Organisation for the development of an anti-coronavirus vaccine.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Chaudhry Fawad hussain ventilators
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.