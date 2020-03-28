Pakistan increases production of surgical masks amid coronavirus outbreak

As the novel coronavirus tightens its grip on Pakistan, factories across the country have increased their production of surgical masks.

Masks are a precautionary measure that can be used by people and doctors alike to protect themselves from the virus. The demand of these supplies have, therefore, increased.

The masks, however, are produced through an intense process. In the first phase, a blue cloth and white filter is cut through heavy machinery. Then white ribbons are attached to the masks after which they go through a sanitisation process. The final step is packing.

All the employees working in these factories have been ordered to follow strict measures and wear goggles, caps and shoes.

“We have been following protocols given by the European Union,” factory owner Zahid Javed said. “All our employees get screened using thermal scanners every day and hand sanitisation has also been made compulsory,” he said.

Masks are also being imported from China. Factory owners want the government to stop the import and claimed that they could meet the demand of the country.

“We have urgently supplied masks to hospitals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” Javed said. “We have also sent batches to other parts of the country,” he remarked, adding that they might even be able to export the equipment to the rest of the world.

Manufacturers have also requested the government to support them so that they can increase their production.

Pakistan has reported more 1,200 known cases of the coronavirus so far. Of these, most are from Punjab.