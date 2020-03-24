Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan courts to continue hearing cases amid coronavirus outbreak

Posted: Mar 24, 2020
On March 23 Rangers stand at a road in Hyderabad as CM Murad Ali Shah announced a complete lock-down for 15 days across the province. PHOTO: ONLINE

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said courts in the country will continue hearing cases during the coronavirus spread.

“Judiciary can’t be closed,” the top judge restated on Tuesday while hearing a petition asking for the dismissal of ongoing court proceedings.

It was filed by Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan President Syed Qalbe Hassan.

The petitioner asked the court to postpone cases during the spread of the virus that has infected 879 known people so far.

The chief justice remarked that even courts of European countries, where virus had worsened, are open.

“We cannot close this institution. We have to be present symbolically.”

He dismissed the petition.

