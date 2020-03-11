Pakistan-China mobile phone venture to start exporting soon

A Chinese mobile manufacturing company in partnership with a Pakistani manufacturer plans to produce 49% of mobile phone parts in Pakistan in the next three years, said Federal Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday.

Azhar met with Transsion Tecno CEO Aamir Allawala on Wednesday. Transsion Tecno is a joint partnership between Transsion Holdings China and Tecno Pack Pakistan.

The federal minister confirmed the meeting on his Twitter account.

He said that they started producing three million handsets per annum and taking it up to 13 million within a year.

“The company will be focusing now on exports as their plant in Pakistan is [the] most efficient out of all owned by Transsion Group outside of China.,” according to Azhar.

He said the Pakistani markets have now been opened up for investments after the DRIBS [Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System] curbed the smuggling of sets.