‘Pakistan bus stations haven’t taken any measures to tackle coronavirus’

Posted: Mar 14, 2020
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
People travelling across the country through buses remain under threat as bus stands have failed to implement basic precautionary methods against coronavirus.

According to travellers, the stands don’t have hand sanitisers, scanning machines and other basic equipment.

“The authorities here are not even wearing masks or using gloves and this is the case at most bus stands,” a traveller said.

Another student, a graduate from China, said that scanners should be installed at the stands immediately. There are so many people entering the stands throughout the day, can you imagine how many people can get affected because of just person, he remarked.

“Travellers should be first screened at the gate and sent back home even if they have a mild fever,” he added.

The bus stand authorities, on the other hand, have blamed the government for the negligence. “We have been trying to do as much as we can but we are on our own here,” an official of the Sorab Goth bus stand said.

Pakistan has reported a total of 30 cases of the global pandemic so far. Sindh has the highest number of cases. Thousands of people are being screened. The government has also ordered the Pakistan International Airline to operate flights from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

