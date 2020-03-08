Women across Pakistan come out for the Aurat March

Women across the country came out on Sunday (March 8) to mark International Women’s Day by joining the Aurat March.

The march was held in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad.

Here are some of the highlights from the event:

Lahore

#AuratAzadiMarch in Lahore marches on , Asma Jahangir legal aid cell chanting slogans pic.twitter.com/WsFMZI6fW8 — Munizae Jahangir (@MunizaeJahangir) March 8, 2020

Quetta

Women in Quetta marched against honour killings, acid attacks, denying women education and harassment, among other issues.

Men also participated in the march and said they will work towards ensuring women get their rights.

With reporting by Asim Khan in Quetta.