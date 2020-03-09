Pakistan Army officer martyred during operation in DI Khan: ISPR

An officer of the Pakistan Army, Colonel Mujeebur Rehman, was martyred on Monday in an operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The ISPR said an operation was conducted operation in Tank after they had received information from one of their sources about terrorists hiding there.

“As soon as the troops cordoned the area, the terrorists opened fire,” the media wing of the military confirmed. Two terrorists were killed during the operation.

The forces recovered a large cache of ammunition and arms from the hideout. They were involved in attacks and were planning more, the ISPR added.

The martyred officer was a resident of Astore’s Bunji. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.