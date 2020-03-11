PAF fighter jet crashes in Islamabad

Pilot identified as Wing Commander Nauman Akram

A Pakistan Air Force fighter jet crashed in Islamabad Wednesday morning, the air force spokesperson confirmed.

Videos of the incident show massive plumes of smoke and a projectile crashing to the ground near Shakarparian.

The aircraft crashed near the Pakistan Museum of Natural History park, which is right next to the parade ground.

The PAF confirmed that the F-16 crashed during rehearsals for the March 23 parade.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident.

The PAF has identified the pilot as Wing Commander Nauman Akram.