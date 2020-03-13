Paan masala brand challenges crackdown on product in court

A Karachi paan masala brand has challenged the crackdown on its product as part of the Sindh High Court’s ban on gutka.

It filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The petitioner argued that the Sindh High Court has imposed a ban on gutka because of which people who sell paan masala are being targeted too.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked if the petitioner also produces and sells gutka.

Shah Khawar, the lawyer for the petitioner, said that paan masala and gutka are two separate things. He said that his client wasn’t even a respondent in the gutka ban case.

The ban is affecting the business of those making paan masala, he argued.

The court has allowed the brand to challenge the verdict in the Sindh High Court.