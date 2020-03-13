Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Paan masala brand challenges crackdown on product in court

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Paan masala brand challenges crackdown on product in court

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A Karachi paan masala brand has challenged the crackdown on its product as part of the Sindh High Court’s ban on gutka.

It filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The petitioner argued that the Sindh High Court has imposed a ban on gutka because of which people who sell paan masala are being targeted too.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked if the petitioner also produces and sells gutka.

Shah Khawar, the lawyer for the petitioner, said that paan masala and gutka are two separate things. He said that his client wasn’t even a respondent in the gutka ban case.

The ban is affecting the business of those making paan masala, he argued.

The court has allowed the brand to challenge the verdict in the Sindh High Court.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gutka ban Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Foreign players of certain PSL teams ask to return home
Foreign players of certain PSL teams ask to return home
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.