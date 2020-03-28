Over 300 die in Iran after consuming methanol for coronavirus

At least 300 people in Iran have died from methanol poisoning after misinformation spread that drinking alcohol cures COVID-19.

Twenty people died in the southwestern province, Khuzestan and seven in the northern province of Alborz from poisoning, state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

Some 218 people were hospitalised in a critical state said a spokesperson for Jundishapur Medical University in Ahvaz, Khuzestan, according to Iran News Daily.

The deputy prosecutor of Ahvaz, Mohammad Aqayari, told IRNA the dead had had methanol after being “misled by content online, thinking they were fighting coronavirus and curing it.”

Five people were arrested in the city for distributing alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in Iran. Most people in the country rely on bootleggers.

“Other countries have only one problem, which is the new coronavirus pandemic. But we are fighting on two fronts here,” said Dr Hossein Hassanian, an adviser to Iran’s Health Ministry, reported the AP. “We have to both cure the people with alcohol poisoning and also fight the coronavirus.”

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran has been one of the deadliest outside of China. Iran’s Health Ministry Public Relations Office Head Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 35,408 people had been infected by the novel coronavirus out of which 2,517 had died.

Around 11,679 people have recovered, stated Jahanpour.

Methanol poisoning

Methanol is an industrial solvent that is not meant for human consumption. If taken in large quantities, it can be toxic. Methanol poisoning can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

Methanol has not proven to be a cure for COVID-19. As of now the disease has no cure or preventive vaccine.