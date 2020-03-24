Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Today’s outlook: PM to announce COVID-19 package, Karachi airport closed

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

  • The Federal Cabinet has rescheduled its meeting on coronavirus. The members are expected to meet via video conference on Wednesday. The meeting is expected to approve a relief package to help fight coronavirus in the country.
  • To help provinces battle with the growing coronavirus spread, Pakistan Army troops have been deployed across the country. According to DG ISPR, a strict check will be kept to ensure that a lockdown is implemented.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce an economic package in the wake of COVID-19 today.
  • After Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani tested positive for the global pandemic, tests of all members of the provincial cabinet are being conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Adviser Murtaza Wahab have tested negative. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho will also be tested.
  • After some employees of the Pakistan International Airlines tested positive for the coronavirus, airports in Karachi and Sukkur have been closed. All domestic flights in the cities have also been stopped.
  • Trading in the stock market will begin at 11am for the next 15 days. According to the SECP, the time frame of the market has been extended from 35 minutes to two hours.
  • Meteorologists have forecasted rain in Karachi today.
  • Pakistan’s known coronavirus cases have risen to 878. Most of these cases are from Sindh. So far six people have died from the virus. Click here to read more.

