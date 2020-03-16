Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Operations against illegal buildings halted in Karachi over coronavirus threat

Posted: Mar 16, 2020
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
The Cantonment Board Clifton has cancelled all its operations against the illegal constructions to curb the spread of coronavirus in Karachi.

The CBC spokesperson confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the administration has cancelled all its demolition operations against illegal structures in Delhi Colony, P&T Colony, Punjab Colony, Gizri and Bukshan village

“The CBC administration has decided to suspend all outdoor activities including the operation against illegal construction due to the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesperson said. The drives will be rescheduled, he added.

He said that the CBC Vigilance Team is likely to restart its activities by the next month.

The operations against illegal constructions started on March 6. They were supposed to continue their operation is P&T Colony on March 17 and 24, in Delhi Colony on March 31, in Lower Gizri on March 16, in Punjab Colony on March 19 and in Bukshan Village on March 26.

The team had begun the demolition of an illegal building in Delhi Colony on March 10.

Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
