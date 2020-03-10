Tuesday, March 10, 2020  | 14 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Operation carried out against illegal buildings in Karachi’s Delhi Colony

Posted: Mar 10, 2020
Posted: Mar 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
CBC starts demolition of 12-storey building

On orders of the Supreme Court, the Clifton Cantonment Board and the district government have begun an operation against illegal buildings in Karachi's Delhi Colony.

An operation against a 12-storey building in Delhi Colony began Tuesday morning. The apartment complex comprises 24 flats and four shops.

According to the officials of the CBC, the building has been vacated and will be demolished within two days.

The team, however, is facing difficulties because of the narrow lanes adjacent to the building, a CBC official said. The front and back roads leading to it have been sealed.

Residents of the area have complained that the government promised to give them better alternative residences but never fulfilled their promise.

“The people whose houses were demolished in Golimar and other areas are now living in worse conditions,” a resident said. “They have come on the roads because of this,” he added.

RELATED STORIES
 

