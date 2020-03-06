Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Okara woman allegedly slaps nurse for stopping filming inside hospital

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: Website

A woman allegedly slapped a nurse at Okara’s District Hospital for stopping her from filming inside the hospital premises on Thursday.

According to the police, the nurse had stopped the woman from making a video inside a ward at the hospital. The hospital’s rules don’t allow filming inside, another nurse said.

Following the incident, nurses and other members of the hospital staff have gone on strike against the attack. They walked out of the hospital and have refused to go back to their jobs unless action is taken.

They complained that people accompanying patients have misbehaved with them on multiple occasions. This type of behavior is a norm here, the protesters added.

MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
How long does the coronavirus test take?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
