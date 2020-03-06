Okara woman allegedly slaps nurse for stopping filming inside hospital

A woman allegedly slapped a nurse at Okara’s District Hospital for stopping her from filming inside the hospital premises on Thursday.

According to the police, the nurse had stopped the woman from making a video inside a ward at the hospital. The hospital’s rules don’t allow filming inside, another nurse said.

Following the incident, nurses and other members of the hospital staff have gone on strike against the attack. They walked out of the hospital and have refused to go back to their jobs unless action is taken.

They complained that people accompanying patients have misbehaved with them on multiple occasions. This type of behavior is a norm here, the protesters added.