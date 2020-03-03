Tuesday, March 3, 2020  | 7 Rajab, 1441
OIC special envoy to visit Kashmir on Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The special envoy to the OIC general secretary will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to see the loss of lives and property damage caused by the firing of the Indian forces.

Ambassador Yousef Al Dobeay, the OIC special envoy, told the reporters at the Foreign Office that the issue of Kashmir is on the top of his organisation’s agenda.

The OIC envoy said that the organisation discusses the situation of Kashmir in its every meeting.

The human rights situation in Kashmir has been deteriorating since India revoked its special status in August last year.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked the OIC envoy for visiting Pakistan and said that there are several resolutions of OIC in support of the Kashmir issue.

“Pakistan is the founding member of the OIC,” Qureshi said. He added that the importance of the OIC can’t be denied.

The minister said the OIC has always responded positively whenever Pakistan raised the issue of Kashmir.

