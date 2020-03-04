OIC delegation heads to LoC to survey situation in Kashmir

A six-member OIC delegation is in Pakistan and will be visiting the Line of Control on Wednesday to survey the situation there.

OIC Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef al Dobeay is leading the delegation.

The group will visit the Chakothi sector and be briefed about Indian ceasefire violations along the border.

Ambassador Yousef Al Dobeay, the OIC special envoy, told the reporters at the Foreign Office on Tuesday that the issue of Kashmir is on the top of his organisation’s agenda.

He said the organisation discusses the situation in Kashmir in every meeting.

ISPR chief Major General Babar Iftekhar had said during an earlier press conference that in the last year there have been 384 ceasefire violations, with two civilians killed and 30 injured. They also target schoolchildren, he said.