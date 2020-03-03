Nowshera man arrested for impersonating army officer: police

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly impersonating an army officer in Attock, according to the police.

The suspect, identified as Waqar, hailed from Nowshera and had travelled to Attock to meet his girlfriend whom he had met online.

“He had lied to her that he was a captain in the army,” a police officer said. The couple had decided to meet at a ground where the police arrested Waqar.

They have confiscated his passport, mobile phone, watches and a fake army uniform. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.