No need to visit KE customer centres amid coronavirus fear

The K-Electric administration has introduced a registration service for consumers to register their complaints and queries without visiting its Customer Care Centers due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

The KE spokesperson said the administration has decided to use a messaging service. This reduces the need to be physically present at the power utility to register a complaint.

All the consumer has to do is send a text message on 8119 with a particular pattern. It starts with REG (space) 13-digit account number (mentioned at the top of the electricity bill).

The KE spokesperson said that the queries and complaints can be routed through KE’s social media platforms or via the KE Live mobile app.

“The precautionary measure is being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19,” the KE administration said.