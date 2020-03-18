Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

No need to visit KE customer centres amid coronavirus fear

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
No need to visit KE customer centres amid coronavirus fear

Photo: K-Electric

The K-Electric administration has introduced a registration service for consumers to register their complaints and queries without visiting its Customer Care Centers due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

The KE spokesperson said the administration has decided to use a messaging service. This reduces the need to be physically present at the power utility to register a complaint.

All the consumer has to do is send a text message on 8119 with a particular pattern. It starts with REG (space) 13-digit account number (mentioned at the top of the electricity bill).

The KE spokesperson said that the queries and complaints can be routed through KE’s social media platforms or via the KE Live mobile app.

“The precautionary measure is being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19,” the KE administration said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
'Illegal' plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
‘Illegal’ plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering 'unfaithful' husband
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering ‘unfaithful’ husband
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.