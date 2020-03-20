No curfew or lockdown in Sindh, minister denies media reports

The Sindh government hasn’t made any decision to impose a “curfew” or “lockdown” in the province, Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Friday.

“The Sindh chief minister has appealed to the people to limit themselves to their homes during three off days on Saturday, Sunday and March 23,” Ghani said in a tweet.

The clarification came shortly after news channels reported that CM Murad Ali Shah had asked the people to go into a lockdown for three days. Shah was quoted as saying that he was deeply worried after 51 locally transmitted coronavirus cases emerged in the province.

صوبہ سندھ میں مکمل کرفیو یا لاک ڈاون کا کوئی فیصلہ نہیں کیا گیا ہے۔ وزیر اعلی سندھ نے ہفتہ، اتوار اور 23 مارچ کی 3 چھٹیوں میں شہریوں سے گھروں تک محدود رہنے کی اپیل کی ہے۔ میڈیا سے بھی گذارش ہے کہ موجودہ ہنگامی صورتحال میں بغیر تصدیق کے کوئی خبر نہ چلائیں ۔#CoronaVirusPakistan — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 20, 2020

In his tweet, Ghani requested the media not to air unverified reports in the current situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has already said the federal government is not in favour of imposing a “full lockdown” in the country as it doesn’t have enough resources.

“We have daily wagers in the country. How would they survive if we lockdown the country” PM Khan asked in a meeting with senior journalists in Islamabad.

In a separate press conference on Friday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the country couldn’t afford to go into a lockdown. It would create problems for the people, Ismail said.

He said the government was setting up a 200-bed quarantine centre in Karachi’s Landhi area and a command and control system had been established at the Governor House to monitor the situation.