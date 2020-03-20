Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

No curfew or lockdown in Sindh, minister denies media reports

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
No curfew or lockdown in Sindh, minister denies media reports

Photo: Online

The Sindh government hasn’t made any decision to impose a “curfew” or “lockdown” in the province, Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Friday.

“The Sindh chief minister has appealed to the people to limit themselves to their homes during three off days on Saturday, Sunday and March 23,” Ghani said in a tweet.

The clarification came shortly after news channels reported that CM Murad Ali Shah had asked the people to go into a lockdown for three days. Shah was quoted as saying that he was deeply worried after 51 locally transmitted coronavirus cases emerged in the province.

In his tweet, Ghani requested the media not to air unverified reports in the current situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has already said the federal government is not in favour of imposing a “full lockdown” in the country as it doesn’t have enough resources.

“We have daily wagers in the country. How would they survive if we lockdown the country” PM Khan asked in a meeting with senior journalists in Islamabad.

In a separate press conference on Friday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the country couldn’t afford to go into a lockdown. It would create problems for the people, Ismail said.

He said the government was setting up a 200-bed quarantine centre in Karachi’s Landhi area and a command and control system had been established at the Governor House to monitor the situation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Curfew, Lockdown, Sindh, Pakistan, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
'Illegal' plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
‘Illegal’ plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering 'unfaithful' husband
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering ‘unfaithful’ husband
Two men injured in Lahore firing
Two men injured in Lahore firing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.