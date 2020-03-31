Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
NGO to deliver ration to transgender people across Pakistan

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Jamaat-e-Islami’s non-profit organisation Al-Khidmat Foundation has initiated a ration-distributing programme for the transgender community across Pakistan.

People who want ration can dial 0304 or 1114222 and it will connect them to a volunteer who will jot down their details and later ration will be delivered to their homes.

Speaking on SAMAATV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday, JI chief Sirajul Haq spoke about the measures the Al-Khidmat Foundation has taken so far to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have turned [Al-Khidmat Foundation’s] offices into awareness centres,” he said.

“We have also offered our ambulances and volunteers to the federal government to help people amid the coronavirus outbreak.”

Haq, however, regretted that the ruling PTI adopted an Italy-like policy, which he believes is one of carelessness.

He said that the virus outbreak could’ve been contained had the government’s acted earlier.

Separately, the Saylani Welfare Organisation has shifted to a token-based model for their ration distribution as they are now going door to door in a bid to avoid crowds to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The NGO has started taking registrations on their helpline for home delivery of ration.

Its founder religious scholar Maulana Bashir Farooq said that an extension in the lockdown could make things worse for people.

A huge proportion of the Karachi population is of daily wage workers and God forbid, if the lockdown continues, there will be numerous issues, he added.

