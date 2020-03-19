Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

New Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan takes oath

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
New Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan takes oath

Photo: lhc.gov.pk

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan took oath on Thursday as the Lahore High Court’s new chief justice.

He replaced outgoing chief justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to Justice Khan in a ceremony at Governor House.

The ceremony was attended by Lahore High Court judges, lawyers and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, among others. A full court reference was also held for the outgoing chief justice on Wednesday, despite the ban on public gatherings.

Justice Khan will retire on July 5, 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan lahore high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
'Illegal' plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
‘Illegal’ plots worth Rs1b demolished in Karachi in one month
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
PM Khan: Hope we are able to control the coronavirus
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering 'unfaithful' husband
Faisalabad woman accused of murdering ‘unfaithful’ husband
Two men injured in Lahore firing
Two men injured in Lahore firing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.