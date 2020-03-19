New Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan takes oath

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan took oath on Thursday as the Lahore High Court’s new chief justice.

He replaced outgoing chief justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to Justice Khan in a ceremony at Governor House.

The ceremony was attended by Lahore High Court judges, lawyers and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, among others. A full court reference was also held for the outgoing chief justice on Wednesday, despite the ban on public gatherings.

Justice Khan will retire on July 5, 2021.