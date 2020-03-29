NDMA starts distributing protective gear to frontline medics

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal announced Sunday morning that the authority has begun distributing protective kits to all frontline doctors, nurses, paramedics, management staff, janitorial staff and lab workers working to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

By next Sunday, they will all have protective gear, he told the media.

Workers in Islamabad have already been given protective kits and these should be enough for three weeks, he said, adding that a cell has been set up at the NDMA office where Islamabad doctors can call and get more protective equipment, if needed.

We have already given the gear to Gilgit-Baltistan and tomorrow Azad Jammu and Kashmir will get it, said Lt Gen Afzal.

He said he will speak to the chief secretaries of all the provinces and make bundles of the protective gear to work out who needs what. There are kits for 1,500 to 2,000 people ready to be given to the provinces.

These kits were all donated by China.