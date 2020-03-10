Tuesday, March 10, 2020  | 14 Rajab, 1441
Nawaz Sharif to return after heart surgery, says Rana Sanaullah

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has assured that party founder Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London after a heart operation, while his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, in March.

Nawaz has been in London since October 2019 after he was granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.

His brother and PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif, is accompanying him.

More than four months have passed since the court’s verdict, but Nawaz is still abroad because the Punjab government hadn’t responded to the PML-M’s request to extend his bail.

However, on Saturday, the Punjab government submitted an official response to the Islamabad High Court, rejecting Nawaz’s request for a bail extension.

“Nawaz will come back right after his heart operation,” Sanaullah said while speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

He added that the PML-N would never become part of the PTI-led federal government. Instead, Sanaullah said, the party wished to hold mid-term elections.

