Nawaz is the guarantor of Imran government: Aitzaz Ahsan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that Nawaz Sharif is the “guarantor” of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and he cannot be brought back home.

Ahsan said the silence and departure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership abroad was not without a reason.

He said the government could not bring Ishaq Dar home, questioning how it would bring Nawaz back.

The PPP leader noted that the UK has never returned any political leader to date. He was of the view that the PML-N supremo has not been ailing at all.

“Since Nawaz Sharif went to London, he has not been admitted to hospital for a single day,” Ahsan said. “Asif Ali Zardari is sicker than Nawaz Sharif.”

He also criticised Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif for sitting abroad while the country is facing an economic disaster.

