Sunday, March 1, 2020  | 5 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Naushero Feroz police claim arrest of MPA Shahnaz Ansari’s killers

Posted: Mar 1, 2020
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
The Naushero Feroz police have arrested two men whom they say are the killers of MPA Shahnaz Ansari.

Ansari, a member of the PPP, was gunned down in Darya Khan Marri village on February 15. She was attending her brother-in-law’s chehlum.

The Sindh IG has congratulated the Naushero Feroz SSP and his team for making the arrests and said that the investigation has been impartial and transparent.

He said the police is going to see the investigation through till the end.

The suspects have been identified as Waqar and Akhtar Khokhar.

