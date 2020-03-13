PM calls National Security Council meeting on Pakistan’s coronavirus response

The prime minister has called a National Security Council meeting to discuss the country’s response to the coronavirus. The heads of all three branches of the military and all four chief ministers have been invited.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesperson said that officials from the federal health department will brief the meeting on the steps being taken to prevent and combat the spread of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

The PM’s finance adviser Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will all also attend the meeting.

So far, there are 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. All the people who have tested positive have a travel history either to Iran or Syria and most cases are in Sindh. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called on the federal government to close the borders and enact stricter controls at ports of entry, especially the Karachi airport.

Sindh announced on Thursday night that it was shutting down schools, colleges and universities across the province till May 31 to contain the spread of the virus. Other provinces have not taken such steps, however, Punjab has declared an emergency at its hospitals. No cases have been reported in Punjab yet.