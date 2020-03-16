NADRA mulls closing offices in Sindh amid coronavirus fears: official

The National Database and Registration Authority has closed all of its offices in Gilgit-Baltistan till April 5 amid an outbreak of the coronavirus, its spokesperson confirmed Monday.

However, its zonal offices will remain functional without public dealings, NADRA spokesperson Faik Ali told SAMAA Digital.

NADRA is also considering closure of its offices in more cities, another official said.

“Our offices in Sindh could be partially closed because of an outbreak in Karachi and Sukkur,” the official said. He said the decision could be made in a day or two.

At least 183 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Pakistan on Monday. Three of them were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sindh has reported the highest 150 cases so far. Of them, 30 are from Karachi, one is from Hyderabad and 119 in Sukkur returned from Iran via Taftan.