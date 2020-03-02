NAB wants to seize AG Majeed’s 5,145-square-yard Karachi plot

NAB has identified a 5,145-square-yard plot belonging to Abdul Ghani Majeed (also known as AG Majeed), the son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed. It has decided to take steps to seize the plot.

Abdul Ghani and his father are both being investigated in the fake accounts case. He was recently released on bail on medical grounds.

NAB approached an Islamabad accountability court about seizing the plot in Karachi. They say the plot is part of his benami (without a name) assets. The bureau says it has identified the benami assets with information receiving during the interrogation of Yousaf Kidwai, who has also been arrested in the case.

The Majeeds are being investigated for money laundering and creating fake accounts at three local banks. They were both arrested on August 15, 2018 when they appeared at the Supreme Court for a hearing.