Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

NAB wants to seize AG Majeed’s 5,145-square-yard Karachi plot

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
NAB wants to seize AG Majeed’s 5,145-square-yard Karachi plot

Photo: Online

NAB has identified a 5,145-square-yard plot belonging to Abdul Ghani Majeed (also known as AG Majeed), the son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed. It has decided to take steps to seize the plot.

Abdul Ghani and his father are both being investigated in the fake accounts case. He was recently released on bail on medical grounds.

NAB approached an Islamabad accountability court about seizing the plot in Karachi. They say the plot is part of his benami (without a name) assets. The bureau says it has identified the benami assets with information receiving during the interrogation of Yousaf Kidwai, who has also been arrested in the case.

The Majeeds are being investigated for money laundering and creating fake accounts at three local banks. They were both arrested on August 15, 2018 when they appeared at the Supreme Court for a hearing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
AG Majeed NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.