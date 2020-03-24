Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
NAB suspects to be screened for coronavirus, given hand sanitisers

Posted: Mar 24, 2020
NAB has decided to conduct coronavirus screening of suspects in its custody and provide them face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.

The decision was reached in a meeting headed by NAB chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The participants sat at a distance of three or four feet apart from each other to avoid getting infected of the virus.

It was decided that female staffers will be allowed to work from home till April 5.

NAB officials have been instructed to inform their respective superior officers if they begin showing symptoms of the novel virus.

Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
