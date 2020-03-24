NAB suspects to be screened for coronavirus, given hand sanitisers

NAB has decided to conduct coronavirus screening of suspects in its custody and provide them face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.

The decision was reached in a meeting headed by NAB chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The participants sat at a distance of three or four feet apart from each other to avoid getting infected of the virus.

It was decided that female staffers will be allowed to work from home till April 5.

NAB officials have been instructed to inform their respective superior officers if they begin showing symptoms of the novel virus.