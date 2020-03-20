NAB moves Supreme Court to cancel Hamza Shahbaz’s bail

NAB filed on Friday a petition in the Supreme Court against PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz. The bureau wants the bail that the Lahore High Court granted him in the Ramzan Sugar Mills on February 6 cancelled.

In the appeal, NAB said the high court’s decision should be nullified.

“The observances in [the Lahore] high court’s decision of granting [Hamza] bail will impact the ongoing trial against him,” the petition read.

Hamza and his father Shehbaz Sharif are accused of making a drain in Chiniot which benefitted the sugar mill.

Hamza is also being investigated in an assets beyond means of income case due to which he is still in NAB’s custody.