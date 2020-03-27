Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

NAB files second case against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

NAB has filed a second case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

It filed the case in the illegal appoint of Imran-ul-Haq as PSO managing director in a Karachi accountability court.

The court issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Abbasi, who was then the petroleum minister, and former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza.

It also issued notices to two Haq and Yaqoob Suttar. They have been directed to appear in court on April 10.

Abbasi is accused of causing a Rs138 million loss to the national exchequer.

This is the second reference NAB has filed against Abbasi. The first reference, relating to LNG terminals, also mentioned Haq’s name and is still under trial.

Abbasi was released from jail on February 26 after being in NAB custody since his arrest in July 2019.

