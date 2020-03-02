Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
NAB files reference against former BISP chairperson Farzana Raja

Posted: Mar 2, 2020
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: farzanaraja.com

NAB has filed a reference against Farzana Raja, a former Benazir Income Support Programme chairperson and a sitting PPP MNA, for abuse of power.

In a petition filed in an Islamabad accountability court on Monday, NAB accused Raja of causing a Rs1.5 billion loss to the national exchequer. She is currently in the US.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal approved the reference against the PPP leader on December 3, 2019.

In January, PM’s Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and current BISP Chairperson Sania Nishtar revealed that nearly 140,000 government employees had been receiving payments under the welfare scheme.

She said 2,543 government officials from grade 17 to 21 were listed as beneficiaries. This was on both provincial and federal levels.

A few days prior to the revelation, Nishtar had announced the removal of 820,000 “undeserving” beneficiaries.

MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
 
 
 
 
 
