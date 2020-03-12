NAB arrests Geo TV owner Mir Shakilur Rehman in Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Jang Group and Geo TV owner Mir Shakilur Rehman in Lahore.

A NAB spokesperson has confirmed the arrest.

He has been arrested because he was reportedly given illegal concessions by Nawaz Sharif, the former Punjab CM, on 54 plots in Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986.

NAB was conducting an inquiry against him in the case. He was arrested after he failed to submit a satisfactory answer to the bureau’s questions, the spokesperson added.

GEO TV, in its news story, has labelled this as a “fake case”. It has claimed that the property was bought from a private party and all evidence of it was handed over to NAB.

This is a developing story and will be updated after more details become available.