Thursday, March 12, 2020  | 16 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

NAB arrests Geo TV owner Mir Shakilur Rehman in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
NAB arrests Geo TV owner Mir Shakilur Rehman in Lahore

Photo: File

The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Jang Group and Geo TV owner Mir Shakilur Rehman in Lahore.

A NAB spokesperson has confirmed the arrest.

He has been arrested because he was reportedly given illegal concessions by Nawaz Sharif, the former Punjab CM, on 54 plots in Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986.

NAB was conducting an inquiry against him in the case. He was arrested after he failed to submit a satisfactory answer to the bureau’s questions, the spokesperson added.

GEO TV, in its news story, has labelled this as a “fake case”. It has claimed that the property was bought from a private party and all evidence of it was handed over to NAB.

This is a developing story and will be updated after more details become available.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
'Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology'
‘Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology’
Sindh CM orders arrest of suspended SBCA employees
Sindh CM orders arrest of suspended SBCA employees
FIA arrests Islamabad man for blackmailing woman on Facebook
FIA arrests Islamabad man for blackmailing woman on Facebook
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.