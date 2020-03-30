Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
NAB allows Shakilur Rahman to visit ailing brother in Karachi

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Photo: File

The National Accountability Bureau has allowed Geo TV and Jang Press owner Mir Shakilur Rahman to travel to Karachi for a day to visit his ailing brother, Javedur Rahman.

NAB said that they have granted permission to the Geo TV owner on a humanitarian basis.

In the notification released on Monday, NAB has said that they don’t have the authority to grant bail to the media mogul. He or his family members can approach relevant NAB court or high court of the province he is in to seek bail.

NAB arrested Rehman on March 12 in Lahore on charges of being given illegal concessions by Nawaz Sharif, the former Punjab CM, on 54 plots in Lahore’s Johar Town in 1986.

