Murtaza Wahab wants federal govt to improve airport coronavirus surveillance

The federal government needs to improve its coronavirus monitoring and surveillance systems at airports, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Wednesday.

So far 20 cases of the virus have been reported across Pakistan, of which 14 were from Sindh, he said. The Sindh health department has confirmed 15 cases in Sindh. All the patients had a travel history to foreign countries.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Wahab said that approximately 2,300 people who entered the province were contacted and tested wherever needed.

“Those who tested positive were immediately shifted to isolation wards and their families were quarantined, and we are monitoring them even today,” he said.

Wahab said that all these patients entered through the Karachi airport and surveillance there should be improved.

Sindh has conducted 188 tests of coronavirus so far, the highest in the country, he said.

People are repeatedly saying that Sindh has the highest number of cases because of lack of facilities provided in the province, he said. “Yes, because we are sharing details with them promptly,” Wahab pointed.

“Unfortunately, there’s a bit of shortcoming in the federal government’s responsibility,” he said. “The way coordination happened between the Centre and provinces is poor.”

“There were people who came from Saudi Arabia and said that they were not tested,” the CM’s adviser said. “Even the scanners and other systems installed at the airport are not working properly,” he said.

Wahab said that the Sindh government’s control was outside the airport. “CM Murad Ali Shah had to contact the prime minister’s special assistant to engage with all the provinces via a conference call,” he said.

I wish Prime Minister Imran Khan was monitoring the issue himself, Wahab added.