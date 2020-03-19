Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Multan sets up quarantine facility that can house 3,000 people

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Photo: Azhar Mashwani/ screengrab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated on Wednesday a quarantine facility in Multan’s Labour Complex that has a capacity of 3,000 patients.

The facility consists of a makeshift hospital that has 100 beds and the capacity for 1,440 more.

On Thursday, the chief minister reviewed the arrangements at the centre.

Thirty-three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Punjab.

CM Buzdar said 300 staffers including the doctors and paramedics have been recruited at the facility who will work round the clock.

They’ll have medical kits to test the passengers coming from Iran.

The chief minister said he has ordered 50,000 testing kits for hospitals across the province. Of the total, 10,000 have been distributed so far and 5,000 will be given by next week, he said.

