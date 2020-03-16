Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Mufti Taqi Usmani urges people to act upon govt directives

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Calls for limiting the duration of Friday congregations, shortening sermons

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumped to 183 on Monday. The federal and provincial governments have issued several instructions to the people, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has urged the masses to act upon these directives. He was speaking to anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Nadeem Malik Live Monday night.

Mufti Usmani urged people to avoid going to weddings and other ceremonies, and go to mosques only to offer Farz rakaat.

"It is wrong for the infected individuals to go to mosques," the religious scholar said. He urged for limiting the duration of Friday congregations and shortening the sermons up to a minute or a little more.

It is better to offer prayers without carpets and floor sheets in the mosques, according to Mufti Usmani.

He advised against shaking hands, saying, "Paying Salam is more important, not the handshake."
