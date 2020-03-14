Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Mufti Taqi Usmani advises people to avoid handshakes, maintain distances

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Says prayers can be shortened

All precautionary measures taken against the coronavirus spread are in line with the Islamic law, said Scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani.

He advised people to avoid shaking hands and suggested a restriction be put on it. “Friday prayers should not be skipped but they can be shortened,” the scholar said.

People should offer the sunnah prayers at home and also perform ablution (wuzu) from home, Usmani suggested.

Pakistan has reported a total of 30 coronavirus cases so far. Most of these have been reported in Sindh. Following the outbreak, the government has advised people to avoid large gatherings and crowded places. Education institutions across the country have also been closed down until April 6.

The scholar added that people should take responsibility themselves and adopt precautionary methods against the pandemic. “A safe distance should also be kept while standing in lines inside mosques,” Usmani added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
MUFTI TAQI USMANI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.