Mufti Taqi Usmani advises people to avoid handshakes, maintain distances

Says prayers can be shortened

All precautionary measures taken against the coronavirus spread are in line with the Islamic law, said Scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani.

He advised people to avoid shaking hands and suggested a restriction be put on it. “Friday prayers should not be skipped but they can be shortened,” the scholar said.

People should offer the sunnah prayers at home and also perform ablution (wuzu) from home, Usmani suggested.

Pakistan has reported a total of 30 coronavirus cases so far. Most of these have been reported in Sindh. Following the outbreak, the government has advised people to avoid large gatherings and crowded places. Education institutions across the country have also been closed down until April 6.

The scholar added that people should take responsibility themselves and adopt precautionary methods against the pandemic. “A safe distance should also be kept while standing in lines inside mosques,” Usmani added.