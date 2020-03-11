Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
SSP Adeel Mufakhar’s physical remand approved in Tatla murder case

Posted: Mar 11, 2020
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

A local Lahore court approved the five-day physical remand of SSP Mufakhar Adeel on Wednesday. He is accused of killing former additional advocate-general Shahbaz Tatla.

Adeel surrendered to the police and was arrested in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday night a month after his disappearance. He confessed to strangling Tatla and then dissolving his body in a vat of acid, according to the Lahore CCPO.

The police had asked the court for Adeel’s 14-day remand. The victim’s lawyer urged the court to hand over Adeel to the police in order for the investigation to proceed.

The magistrate was informed that Adeel did not have a lawyer representing him.

The SSP was implicated in the case after his accomplice and friend, Asad Bhatti, told the police that Adeel had killed their mutual friend Tatla and dissolved his body in a drum of acid. Bhatti told the police where Adeel lived and the police dug up the sewerage pipelines and collected evidence.

An FIR on Tatla’s disappearance was filed at the Naseerabad police station by his brother on February 7.

Adeel told the police that they fought over a woman.

With additional reporting by Jahangir Khan and Riaz Ahmed.

