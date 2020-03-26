Motorways across Pakistan closed for traffic amid coronavirus fears

All motorways across the country have been closed for traffic, the Motorway Police announced on Thursday.

Exceptions will be made for private vehicles with not more than two people in them. For that too, travellers will have prove that they have an unavoidable reason for their travel, the police said.

Only tankers delivering oil and vehicles carrying essential food items will be allowed to ply on the roads, they added.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak across the country. So far, 1,091 known cases of the virus have been reported. Eight people have died of it.