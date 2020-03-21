Motorway inspector, wife killed over personal enmity in Chakwal

A motorway inspector and his wife were killed after unknown men opened fire at their car on Chakwal’s Mianwali Road on Friday, the police said.

The couple were travelling from Chakri to their hometown of Chakrala when they were attacked. Nasir Malik and his wife passed away on the spot.

“It is suspected that the attackers were old enemies of the inspector,” a police officer said.

The bodies were immediately shifted to THQ Hospital Talagang. A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the suspects.