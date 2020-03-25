Money laundering case against Zardari postponed due to coronavirus lockdown

The money laundering and fake bank accounts case against PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur has been postponed till April 27 due to outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The court proceedings that were heading towards Zardari’s indictment have come to a stop for now.

A total of five references filed by NAB in the case, including Pink Residency, alleged allotment of a government land at Nehr-e-Khayyam in Karachi and Park Lane company, were scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.

The country is currently in a state of lockdown due to the virus that has infected 990 people so far. Seven deaths have also been reported.